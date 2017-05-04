Pennsylvania agricultural groups fill two seats on Penn State board of trustees

Delegates from Pennsylvania's farm and agricultural societies have elected Keith Masser, a potato farm operator from Schuylkill County, and Lynn Dietrich, a retired director of engineering for Manitowoc Cranes, Inc., to new terms on the Penn State Board of Trustees. Masser, one of the last remaining trustees from the board that dealt with the Jerry Sandusky scandal and its aftermath, and the chair from 2013 through 2016, was re-elected to a fourth three-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.