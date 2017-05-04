Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake i...

Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Boeing Co

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in Boeing Co by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period.

