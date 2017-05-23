Learn about your rights as a renter,a

Borough to host Fair Housing Act seminar Meeting on May 24 is free and open to the public Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rcZwN5 CHAMBERSBURG - Wednesday, May 24, 2017 the Borough of Chambersburg will host a fair housing information session on the Fair Housing Act of 1968. The session, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. in Bard Hall at the Eugene C. Clarke Community Center at 235 South Third Street in Chambersburg.

