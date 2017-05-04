Jay Paterno Elected to Penn State Board of Trustees; Pope, Jubelirer Re-elected
Jay Paterno, a former Penn State assistant coach and son of late Nittany Lion head football coach Joe Paterno, has been elected by alumni to the university's board of trustees. Paterno, a 1991 liberal arts graduate, was one of three elected by alumni this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|10 hr
|mountainbilly
|10
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May 2
|mountainbilly
|6
|Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10)
|Apr 30
|Jerry pennie
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC