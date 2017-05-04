Jay Paterno Elected to Penn State Boa...

Jay Paterno Elected to Penn State Board of Trustees; Pope, Jubelirer Re-elected

Jay Paterno, a former Penn State assistant coach and son of late Nittany Lion head football coach Joe Paterno, has been elected by alumni to the university's board of trustees. Paterno, a 1991 liberal arts graduate, was one of three elected by alumni this year.

