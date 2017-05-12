Former solicitor sues CASD
Former solicitor sues CASD Black and Davison files civil suit in Federal District Court in Harrisburg Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qbumVc CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg law firm that served as Chambersburg Area School District's solicitor for many years before a newly elected board decided to look for a new solicitor almost two years ago has filed a lawsuit in federal court . In its suit, filed in Federal District Court , Black and Davison and its individual attorneys area asking for financial compensation for legal fees that they may have earned if they would have continued to provide legal services to the school district through June 20, 2018.
