Firefighters' raises could lead to ta...

Firefighters' raises could lead to tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Firefighters' raises could lead to tax hike in Chambersburg Local firefighters get 1.95 percent raises, new contract could mean tax increase for Chambersburg property owners Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2q0ug2w Firefighters lean towards a second floor window after fire swept though an apartment Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015 at 865 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg. The fire started in an apartment above a vacant commercial building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Kellan Reaver? (Oct '11) 7 hr REEES 24
Kenzo restaurant May 5 mountainbilly 10
News Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11) May 2 mountainbilly 6
News Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10) Apr 30 Jerry pennie 7
News Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08) Apr 21 Mont alto boy 28
vince martz (Jul '14) Apr 19 j martz 30
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) Apr 17 moneyman158 31
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC