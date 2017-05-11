Fentanyl pill operation busted in Franklin County, Chambersburg man arrested
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-A Chambersburg man was arrested Wednesday after authorities uncovered an illegal fentanyl pill manufacturing operation in Franklin County. Nathan Ott, 33, is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
