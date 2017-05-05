English fluency can be key to success
Learning English is nearly necessary to live a normal life in Franklin County, and certainly to thrive. There are several programs to help people, but English language learners won't get far without their own will and motivation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Fri
|mountainbilly
|10
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May 2
|mountainbilly
|6
|Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10)
|Apr 30
|Jerry pennie
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC