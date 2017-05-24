Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys...

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public S...

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period.

