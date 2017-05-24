Chambersburg supports fairly drawn politicala

Chambersburg supports fairly drawn po...

Chambersburg supports fairly drawn political districts

Chambersburg supports fairly drawn political districts Chambersburg is the first local municipality to support fairly drawn political districts. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2rRrY49 CHAMBERSBURG -- Chambersburg Borough Council agrees that an independent citizen's commission should be in charge of drawing legislative districts every 10 years.

