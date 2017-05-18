Accused cop shooter looking at fall trial
Larry Richard Woodal, who got into a shootout with PSP at his home in 2015, was back in court Thursday, for a hearing to consider trial dates. Accused cop shooter looking at fall trial Larry Richard Woodal, who got into a shootout with PSP at his home in 2015, was back in court Thursday, for a hearing to consider trial dates.
