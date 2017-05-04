4 charged with drug dealing after authorities find fentanyl pills in 2 homes: DA
Drug task force authorities in Franklin County arrested four people on on suspicion of fentanyl pill distribution, according to a news release from the Franklin County district attorney's office. Mike Wood, Cindy Jo Wood, Justin Chandler and Stephanie Holtry were arrested after authorities executed search warrants in Chambersburg and Greene Township and found the accused fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.
