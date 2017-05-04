4 charged with drug dealing after aut...

4 charged with drug dealing after authorities find fentanyl pills in 2 homes: DA

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Drug task force authorities in Franklin County arrested four people on on suspicion of fentanyl pill distribution, according to a news release from the Franklin County district attorney's office. Mike Wood, Cindy Jo Wood, Justin Chandler and Stephanie Holtry were arrested after authorities executed search warrants in Chambersburg and Greene Township and found the accused fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo restaurant 39 min mountainbilly 10
News Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11) May 2 mountainbilly 6
News Chambersburg stabbing case heads for Franklin C... (Dec '10) Apr 30 Jerry pennie 7
News Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08) Apr 21 Mont alto boy 28
vince martz (Jul '14) Apr 19 j martz 30
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) Apr 17 moneyman158 31
vincent martz egor Apr 16 Jjim Mosed 3
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC