Walk-A-Mile organizers looking for somea

Preparations are under way for Women in Need's annual Walk-A-Mile event in May. Marge Schollaert, right, Walk in Her Shoes event coordinator gives t-shirts to Verstandig Broadcasting personalities Tiny, left, A.J. Silver, Crash Young and Xander. The event will be held on May 5 at 6p.m. CHAMBERSBURG - Women in Need is preparing for its annual Walk-A-Mile event, scheduled for May 5 this year during Chambersburg's First Friday.

