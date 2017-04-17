Two charged in pill-related overdose death
Two charged in pill-related overdose death Two men are charged with supplying a Fannett Township man with Percocet pills that caused a fatal overdose. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2puwyEp PLEASANT HALL - Two Franklin County men were charged with involvement in a man's pill-related overdose death from October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|moneyman158
|31
|Kenzo restaurant
|Mon
|trb
|6
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
|vanish
|Apr 15
|matt
|1
|Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|19
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|9
|Its on
|Apr 14
|Chambersburg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC