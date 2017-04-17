Two charged in pill-related overdose ...

Two charged in pill-related overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Two charged in pill-related overdose death Two men are charged with supplying a Fannett Township man with Percocet pills that caused a fatal overdose. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2puwyEp PLEASANT HALL - Two Franklin County men were charged with involvement in a man's pill-related overdose death from October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) Mon moneyman158 31
Kenzo restaurant Mon trb 6
vincent martz egor Apr 16 Jjim Mosed 3
vanish Apr 15 matt 1
News Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11) Apr 15 Tony 19
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr 15 Tony 9
Its on Apr 14 Chambersburg 3
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC