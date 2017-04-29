Trump celebrates 100-day mark with Pennsylvania rally
Referencing the White House Correspondents' Dinner occurring in Washington at the same time as the rally, Trump said he'd rather be in Harrisburg, Pa., with "much better people." Trump celebrates 100-day mark with Pennsylvania rally Referencing the White House Correspondents' Dinner occurring in Washington at the same time as the rally, Trump said he'd rather be in Harrisburg, Pa., with "much better people."
