Stepmother sentenced to 20 to 40 years in boy's death
A central Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years on a third-degree murder conviction in the death of her stepson almost three years ago. The Public Opinion reports that 32-year-old Michele Hunter was sentenced Monday in Franklin County Court in the June 2014 death of 4-year-old Billy Travis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 24
|Kenzo Fan
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
|vanish
|Apr 15
|matt
|1
|Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|19
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC