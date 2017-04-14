'Spring Into History' to tour Frankli...

'Spring Into History' to tour Franklin County'sa

Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Franklin County's sixth annual history ramble, "Spring Into History," beginning April 29, gives citizens and visitors alike a suggested route on which they can learn about the many people, places and events of local lore. 'Spring Into History' to tour Franklin County's past Franklin County's sixth annual history ramble, "Spring Into History," beginning April 29, gives citizens and visitors alike a suggested route on which they can learn about the many people, places and events of local lore.

Chambersburg, PA

