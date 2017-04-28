Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $802,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 24
|Kenzo Fan
|7
|Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|Mont alto boy
|28
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
|vanish
|Apr 15
|matt
|1
|Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|19
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC