Sen. Wagner stresses need for leadership ata

"Catching the wolf," controlling spending, and the student debt crisis were all problems that Sen. Scott Wagner addressed Wednesday evening at the Franklin County Lincoln Day Dinner Sen. Scott Wagner vows to stop 'the wolf,' stresses need for leadership at Lincoln Day Dinner "Catching the wolf," controlling spending, and the student debt crisis were all problems that Sen. Scott Wagner addressed Wednesday evening at the Franklin County Lincoln Day Dinner Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://ponews.co/2oFfI8p "I'm going to be like a gopher popping up everywhere," Wagner said. "And I will be your next governor, I can promise you that."

