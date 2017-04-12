Police: Woman took teen girl on trips for sexa
A Shippensburg woman is accused of bringing a teen across state lines, encouraging her to have sexual contact with men. Police: Shippensburg woman took teen girl on trips for sex with men A Shippensburg woman is accused of bringing a teen across state lines, encouraging her to have sexual contact with men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its on
|5 hr
|Clarks Knob
|2
|take care of business
|Tue
|friends
|5
|Glenn Lee Johnson homicide
|Apr 11
|Clarks Knob
|1
|Andrew Lampkin better known around the world as...
|Apr 6
|Barbara
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion - Bear Valley water... (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|Quarrybilly
|17
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 4
|trb
|5
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC