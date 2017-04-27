Police log: Woman cited with public drunkenness A woman was cited with public drunkenness, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2qbAslX At about 1:44 a.m. on April 26, police responded to a report of a woman passed out at the intersection of South Queen and East Orange streets.

