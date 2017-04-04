Police log: Two men charged in connection toa
According to the report, John Caleb Gochaneur, 28, and Benjamin Canute, 27, were arrested in connection to multiple robberies which occurred in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue between March 30 and April 3. Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville.
