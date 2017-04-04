Police log: Two men charged in connection toa

Police log: Two men charged in connec...

Police log: Two men charged in connection to robberies Chambersburg Police arrested two men in connection to several robberies. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ozGhLX According to the report, John Caleb Gochaneur, 28, and Benjamin Canute, 27, were arrested in connection to multiple robberies which occurred in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue between March 30 and April 3. Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville.

