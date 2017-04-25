Police log: Tools stolen from roof of bowlinga

Someone removed $3,500 worth of roofing supplies including glues, paints, hand/power tools and other related equipment from the roof of Nelly Fox Bowling Alley. Police log: Tools stolen from roof of bowling alley Someone removed $3,500 worth of roofing supplies including glues, paints, hand/power tools and other related equipment from the roof of Nelly Fox Bowling Alley.

