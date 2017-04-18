Someone removed a Beretta Model 21A semi-automatic pistol S/N #550881U, with one magazine containing five bullets and a wooden handle from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way East, sometime between April 8 and April 13, accord Police Log: Semi-automatic pistol stolen vehicle Someone removed a Beretta Model 21A semi-automatic pistol S/N #550881U, with one magazine containing five bullets and a wooden handle from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way East, sometime between April 8 and April 13, accord Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pyS9eG GREENE TOWNSHIP - Someone removed a Beretta Model 21A semi-automatic pistol S/N #550881U, with one magazine containing five bullets and a wooden handle from a woman's vehicle on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way East, sometime between April 8 and April 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

