Police Log: Semi-automatic pistol stolen vehicle

GREENE TOWNSHIP - Someone removed a Beretta Model 21A semi-automatic pistol S/N #550881U, with one magazine containing five bullets and a wooden handle from a woman's vehicle on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way East, sometime between April 8 and April 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

