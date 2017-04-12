Police log: Person steals from Ulta two days in aa

Someone entered into the Ulta Beauty and stole miscellaneous makeup items and then fled the scene on April 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Police log: Person steals from Ulta two days in a row Someone entered into the Ulta Beauty and stole miscellaneous makeup items and then fled the scene on April 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.