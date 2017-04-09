Police log: Pair charged in multiple thefts
Two Maryland men have been charged with multiple thefts from motor vehicles in the Mont Alto area, according to Pennsylvania State POlice, Chambersburg. Police log: Pair charged in multiple thefts MONT ALTO -- Two Maryland men have been charged with multiple thefts from motor vehicles in the Mont Alto area, according to Pennsylvania State POlice, Chambersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Lampkin better known around the world as...
|Apr 6
|Barbara
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion - Bear Valley water... (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|Quarrybilly
|17
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 4
|trb
|5
|take care of business
|Apr 3
|TOMMY CAT
|4
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|30packaday
|10
|Body found near Southgate Shopping Center (Oct '10)
|Mar 27
|Tommy Shuffler
|48
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC