Police Log: Custodian accused of stealing froma

FANNETT TOWNSHIP - Chase Hartman, 18, is accused of stealing money from teachers' desks and fundraiser boxes as a substitute custodian at the Fannett-Metal School District between Feb. 19 and April 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

