Police log: 90-year-old man hit in face
Police log: 90-year-old man hit in face A 90-year-old Carlisle man was hit in the face on April 8, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pMkvCs SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP - A 90-year-old Carlisle man was struck in the face during a physical altercation at 9:10 p.m. April 8 on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.
