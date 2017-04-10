The Borough of Chambersburg proposes entering into an agreement with Wilson College to make Henninger Field home to Wilson's new men's baseball team beginning in 2018. PHOTO: Henninger Field may be home to Wilson Baseball The Borough of Chambersburg proposes entering into an agreement with Wilson College to make Henninger Field home to Wilson's new men's baseball team beginning in 2018.

