Henninger Field may be home to Wilsona
The Borough of Chambersburg proposes entering into an agreement with Wilson College to make Henninger Field home to Wilson's new men's baseball team beginning in 2018. PHOTO: Henninger Field may be home to Wilson Baseball The Borough of Chambersburg proposes entering into an agreement with Wilson College to make Henninger Field home to Wilson's new men's baseball team beginning in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Lee Johnson homicide
|9 hr
|Clarks Knob
|1
|Andrew Lampkin better known around the world as...
|Apr 6
|Barbara
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion - Bear Valley water... (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|Quarrybilly
|17
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 4
|trb
|5
|take care of business
|Apr 3
|TOMMY CAT
|4
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|wild man
|9
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|30packaday
|10
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC