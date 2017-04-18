Perseverance puts CASHS senior on pat...

Perseverance puts CASHS senior on path toa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Perseverance puts CASHS senior on path to prosperity Jaron Pensinger overcame homelessness, obstacles to succeed with determination and help, encouragement of others Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oSSE5n CHAMBERSBURG - With determination and help from others, Jaron Pensinger has overcome homelessness and other obstacles in life to become a college-bound honors student at Chambersburg Area Senior High School. But Pensinger, a 17-year-old senior, has thrived and succeeded in spite of the challenges in his life, including the struggles that come with the choices he had to make when the grandmother who raised him died and his parents had to move from the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vince martz (Jul '14) 20 hr j martz 30
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) Apr 17 moneyman158 31
Kenzo restaurant Apr 17 trb 6
vincent martz egor Apr 16 Jjim Mosed 3
vanish Apr 15 matt 1
News Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11) Apr 15 Tony 19
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Apr 15 Tony 9
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC