Pa. Senate bill targets Planned Parenthood Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Hollidaysburg, has introduced legislation that would effectively defund Planned Parenthood in Pennsylvania. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oxERSk Senate Bill 300 directs the state Department of Health on how to allocate public funds for family planning.

