NWQ Investment Management Company LLC...

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Breeze

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 294 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) 18 min moneyman158 31
Kenzo restaurant 6 hr trb 6
vincent martz egor Sun Jjim Mosed 3
vanish Sat matt 1
News Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11) Sat Tony 19
News Franklin County area police log (Apr '10) Sat Tony 9
Its on Apr 14 Chambersburg 3
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC