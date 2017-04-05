Mont Alto students support boy with musculara
Mont Alto students support boy with muscular atrophy Penn State Mont Alto students will assist at the Gala for Hope for Kamdyn's Kure on April 7. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oCrYXx MONT ALTO - After his first birthday, now 4-year-old Kamdyn Hartung was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy - a disease that affects strength via limited connections of motor nerve cells in the spinal cord. Penn State Mont Alto students are not only spending time with Hartung at his home - engaging him in "meaning occupation of play" - they are also assisting with The Gala for Hope for Kamdyn's Kure, according to Angela Hissong, Penn State Mont Alto occupational therapy assistant program director.
