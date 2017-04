Man charged with DUI resulting in death sent to circuit court

A man charged with DUI resulting in death on March 28 faced a Berkeley County Magistrate Court judge Wednesday where probable cause was established, and his case was bound over to Berkeley County Circuit Court. Edgar Ramirez Suchite, 22, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was arraigned for a felony charge of DUI resulting in death March 28 after a single vehicle collision on Interstate 81 northbound at the .5 mile marker.

