Lou Cowles seeks re-election to Chambersburga

Lou Cowles seeks re-election to Chambersburg council The Third Ward has two Democrats running for council -- a retired librarian and a retired teacher. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pav8Ou CHAMBERSBURG - Louisa "Lou" Cowles has announced that she is seeking re-election to Chambersburg Borough Council after representing the Third Ward for the past four years.

