Lack of providers, high costs stress Franklina
Lack of providers, high costs stress Franklin County patients Health care coverage is great, but people need providers and affordability, too Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oepgDL An effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act fell short but those efforts, including measures to defund Planned Parenthood, will continue. She had had a hip replacement, and because that counts as a preexisting condition, insurance companies could deny her coverage because of it.
