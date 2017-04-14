H.M. White's legacy lives on in Chamb...

H.M. White's legacy lives on in Chambersburg

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

H.M. White's legacy lives on in Chambersburg, you can bank on it Chambersburg businessman H.M. White's legacy leads to establishment of F&M Trust in Chambersburg. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2perQgD A couple of a automobiles sit in front of the Farmer's & Merchant's Bank in the early 1900's A very unique and well known resident in Chambersburg passed away on February 13th, 1903.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its on 15 hr Chambersburg 3
Angie hockingberry brady 15 hr Mike 1
take care of business Apr 11 friends 5
Glenn Lee Johnson homicide Apr 11 Clarks Knob 1
Andrew Lampkin better known around the world as... Apr 6 Barbara 1
News Chambersburg Public Opinion - Bear Valley water... (Jan '08) Apr 4 Quarrybilly 17
Kenzo restaurant Apr 4 trb 5
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC