Franklin County man charged in welfare fraud bust
A Franklin County man is one of 68 people charged with welfare fraud by the Office of the Inspector General. Franklin County man charged in welfare fraud bust A Franklin County man is one of 68 people charged with welfare fraud by the Office of the Inspector General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|moneyman158
|31
|Kenzo restaurant
|Mon
|trb
|6
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
|vanish
|Apr 15
|matt
|1
|Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|19
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|9
|Its on
|Apr 14
|Chambersburg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC