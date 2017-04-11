Deadline to register to vote is Monday

Deadline to register to vote is Monday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Deadline to register to vote is Monday Races will be decided in the May 16 municipal primary. Are you properly registered? Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2opmzBQ Residents have until Monday, April 17, to register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
take care of business 17 hr friends 5
Glenn Lee Johnson homicide Tue Clarks Knob 1
Andrew Lampkin better known around the world as... Apr 6 Barbara 1
News Chambersburg Public Opinion - Bear Valley water... (Jan '08) Apr 4 Quarrybilly 17
Kenzo restaurant Apr 4 trb 5
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 28 30packaday 10
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC