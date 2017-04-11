Deadline to register to vote is Monday
Deadline to register to vote is Monday Races will be decided in the May 16 municipal primary. Are you properly registered? Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2opmzBQ Residents have until Monday, April 17, to register.
