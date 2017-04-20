Chambersburg family awarded $42 million in birtha

A federal judge found a Chambersburg doctor at a federally funded facility caused a local child's birth injury, orders government to pay family $42 million Attorney: U.S. must pay Chambersburg family $42 million after local doctor causes birth injury A federal judge found a Chambersburg doctor at a federally funded facility caused a local child's birth injury, orders government to pay family $42 million Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2p0Mm42 HARRISBURG - A federal judge on Thursday handed down a nearly $42 million verdict against the federal government for a Chambersburg child who suffered a forceps injury at birth in 2012 that resulted in severe brain damage, according to a news release from Kline & Specter, PC, the office of the family's attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.