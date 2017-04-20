Chambersburg family awarded $42 milli...

Chambersburg family awarded $42 million in birtha

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A federal judge found a Chambersburg doctor at a federally funded facility caused a local child's birth injury, orders government to pay family $42 million Attorney: U.S. must pay Chambersburg family $42 million after local doctor causes birth injury A federal judge found a Chambersburg doctor at a federally funded facility caused a local child's birth injury, orders government to pay family $42 million Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2p0Mm42 HARRISBURG - A federal judge on Thursday handed down a nearly $42 million verdict against the federal government for a Chambersburg child who suffered a forceps injury at birth in 2012 that resulted in severe brain damage, according to a news release from Kline & Specter, PC, the office of the family's attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mont Alto constable named (Aug '08) 15 hr Mont alto boy 28
vince martz (Jul '14) Wed j martz 30
News Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10) Apr 17 moneyman158 31
Kenzo restaurant Apr 17 trb 6
vincent martz egor Apr 16 Jjim Mosed 3
vanish Apr 15 matt 1
News Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11) Apr 15 Tony 19
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC