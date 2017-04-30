Candidates for mayor share their goals fora

Candidates for mayor share their goals for Chambersburg The four candidates for Chambersburg mayor share where they stand on key issues. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pkbORL The two women and two men - all Republicans - running for Chambersburg mayor each answer four questions on issues facing the borough and their goals for the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.