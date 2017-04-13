Can you catch a paranormal performance at Capitola
Is the historic downtown Capitol Theatre haunted by former patrons, or even the ghost of the theater's first organist? Can you catch a paranormal performance at Capitol Theatre? Is the historic downtown Capitol Theatre haunted by former patrons, or even the ghost of the theater's first organist? Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2orM2sJ Brian Phillips, and Cathy Gasch, pictured in the background, grab their equipment to investigate paranormal activity in the Capitol theatre in Chambersburg, Pa. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its on
|3 hr
|Chambersburg
|3
|Angie hockingberry brady
|3 hr
|Mike
|1
|take care of business
|Apr 11
|friends
|5
|Glenn Lee Johnson homicide
|Apr 11
|Clarks Knob
|1
|Andrew Lampkin better known around the world as...
|Apr 6
|Barbara
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion - Bear Valley water... (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|Quarrybilly
|17
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 4
|trb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC