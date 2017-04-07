Birth announcements: Jan. 16-22, 2017 Babies born at Chambersburg and Waynesboro hospitals, Jan. 16-22, 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2p9ytgw In this July 26, 2016 file photo, a newborn baby with microcephaly rests at a maternity ward of the University Hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.