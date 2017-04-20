Birth announcements: Feb. 2-24, 2017
Birth announcements: Feb. 2-24, 2017 Babies born between Feb. 2 and 24, 2017. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oYT2zq Editor's note: There may be some birth announcements missing between the last set published, covering Jan. 16-22, and this one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Wed
|j martz
|30
|Md. woman found not guilty of assaulting Chambe... (Jun '10)
|Apr 17
|moneyman158
|31
|Kenzo restaurant
|Apr 17
|trb
|6
|vincent martz egor
|Apr 16
|Jjim Mosed
|3
|vanish
|Apr 15
|matt
|1
|Franklin County court sentences (Jan '11)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|19
|Franklin County area police log (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC