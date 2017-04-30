Bill Morris talks about his new book
The first big story Bill Morris covered as a cub reporter at Public Opinion in Chambersburg in 1977, Bill Morris interviewed 18-year-old Fayetteville Firefighter Scott Reichenbach, who had been injured by a sniper as the department responded to a house fire in Greene Township. Morris tells this and other stories in his book "American Berserk, A Cub Reporter, A Small Town Daily, The Schizo 70s"
