4,120 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

