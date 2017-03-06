Woman sentenced to time-served, probation in death of Germana
Chambersburg woman who left four German shepherd's to die sentenced to time-served in jail, plus 4 years of probation. Woman sentenced to time-served, probation in death of German shepherds case Chambersburg woman who left four German shepherd's to die sentenced to time-served in jail, plus 4 years of probation.
