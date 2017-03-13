Utilites prepare for deep snow, winds
Utilites prepare for deep snow, winds West Penn Power is position positioning linemen for the coming storm. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mCEUJ6 CHAMBERSBURG -- Utilities are positioning crews for the coming storm, which could drop as much as two feet of snow locally.
