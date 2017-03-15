Unity Gathering coming to Chambersburg Local residents are continuing the spirit of the Women's March on Washington with a Unity Gathering in Chambersburg. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mJUzGA CHAMBERSBURG - Several residents are continuing the spirit of the Women's March on Washington with a Unity Gathering in Chambersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.