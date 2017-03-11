Two arrested in connection with armed assault,a
Two arrested in connection with armed assault, third wanted Three men are accused of attacking another man, who then shot one of them in defense. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mdE3gW CHAMBERSBURG - Two Franklin County men are charged and a third is wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a Blue Ridge Summit man who ended up accidentally shooting one of his assailants.
